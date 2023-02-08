Submit Photos/Videos
Attorney General releases statement on S.C. Supreme Court’s decision on rehearing Fetal Heartbeat law

Alan Wilson releases statement on S.C. Supreme Court's ruling in denial of his petition
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released the following statement regarding the South Carolina Supreme Court’s decision to not rehear its’ ruling on the Fetal Heartbeat law.

As we’ve said previously, we respectfully disagree with the Court’s decision. This issue is now in the legislature’s hands.

The denial applies to all requests for rehearings, including Governor Henry McMaster’s according to WIS State House reporter Mary Green.

RELATED CONTENT / Abortion ban again advancing at SC State House

The South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s six-week ban on abortion at the start of 2023.

