1 dead after Aiken County vehicle crash

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A motor vehicle crash killed one person after hitting a wall and flipping over on Wednesday morning.

According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, the driver has been identified as 64-year-old Vikki s. Choate of Beech Island, South Carolina.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:41 a.m. at the 1500 block of Augusta Road, Highway 421 in Warrenville, according to authorities.

The unrestrained driver of a 2007 Dodge van was traveling south on Augusta road when the vehicle slowed and ran off the right side of the road hitting a retaining wall and overturning down in an embankment, according to authorities.

Choate was pronounced dead at the scene and will be autopsied in Newberry to determine their cause of death, according to authorities.

The coroner’s office along with South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation, according to authorities.

