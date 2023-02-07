‘You won’t survive a second time’: Aiken 18-year-old arrested

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old in connection to an attempted murder incident that happened on Jan. 29.

According to authorities, Cameron Lott was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted murder with a weapon.

According to authorities, deputies arrived at Bristol Avenue about a shooting incident around 2:53 a.m.

The complainant stated that someone had just fired rounds at the house they were currently in, due to an ongoing issue between Lott and a juvenile, according to deputies.

The victim stated that back on Sept. 24, 2022, he was shot in the face with a .22 caliber gun by Lott. The victim told deputies he reported the incident and they have had issues ever since.

According to authorities, the victim stated there have been several incidents where Lott has made threats, one threat stating “You might have survived the first time, but you won’t survive a second time.”

The victim told deputies he was standing outside on the front porch when he noticed a grey Dodge Charger slowly passing by, when he noticed Lott in the passenger seat armed with what he described as an AX-47 rifle, according to authorities.

The vehicle then traveled towards the end of the road, turned around, and fired several shots toward the residence, the victim told authorities.

According to authorities, deputies did find four bullet entry points, one through the side door window of the residence then three more through the front windows. Deputies found what appeared to be a .40mm shell casing laying in the roadway in front of the residence.

The investigation is pending further information, according to authorities.

