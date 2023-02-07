Volunteer, donate to Augusta Dream Center’s Cinderella Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Prom season is right around the corner and now you have the chance to donate your time or your best dress for the Dream Center’s Cinderella Day.

Cinderella Day gives high school girls the princess treatment. The Dream Center will provide a free dress, hair and makeup, and a professional photo.

The whole idea is to uplift young girls in the community. The non-profit is looking for donations and volunteers to help make the special day happen.

The Dream Center says it usually tries to collect thousands of dresses so there’s a variety to choose from.

Alison Brace, the director of Cinderella Day, says, “It just gave them a chance to dress up and feel beautiful regardless of if they have a prom or not. But prom dresses are expensive, you know not everyone wants to pay 500 dollars for a prom dress.”

If you’d like to find out more about Cinderella Day, just go to the Augusta Dream Center’s website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.