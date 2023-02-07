Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Volunteer, donate to Augusta Dream Center’s Cinderella Day

Prom season is right around the corner and now you have the chance to donate your time or your...
Prom season is right around the corner and now you have the chance to donate your time or your best dress for the Dream Center’s Cinderella Day.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Prom season is right around the corner and now you have the chance to donate your time or your best dress for the Dream Center’s Cinderella Day.

Cinderella Day gives high school girls the princess treatment. The Dream Center will provide a free dress, hair and makeup, and a professional photo.

The whole idea is to uplift young girls in the community. The non-profit is looking for donations and volunteers to help make the special day happen.

MORE | Augusta University donates jewelry sale proceeds to scholarships

The Dream Center says it usually tries to collect thousands of dresses so there’s a variety to choose from.

Alison Brace, the director of Cinderella Day, says, “It just gave them a chance to dress up and feel beautiful regardless of if they have a prom or not. But prom dresses are expensive, you know not everyone wants to pay 500 dollars for a prom dress.”

If you’d like to find out more about Cinderella Day, just go to the Augusta Dream Center’s website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident involving a flipped-over vehicle killed one person on Monday.
Name released for Augusta man killed in I-20 crash
I-20 crash near mile marker 25 in Aiken County.
1 person killed after Aiken County hit-and-run crash on I-20
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Victim ID’d after body discovered in vacant building on Meadowbrook Drive
Teresa Fluellen’s son Julius Morris may feel better, but her emotions do not.
Family frustrated after son waits hours for help at scene of car crash
It started as a mere trickle…whispers of the LIV tour buying land a stone’s throw from Augusta...
Coore and Crenshaw has ‘no plans for golf course in the Augusta area’

Latest News

“There’s a whole lot of history around here, and if you don’t stop and look at it, you would...
North Augusta High students go on history adventure
AU will be hosting a 6 dollar jewelry sale, donating all of the proceeds to help with...
Augusta University donates jewelry sale proceeds to scholarships
This week you can buy jewelry for a good cause at Augusta University.
Augusta University donates jewelry sale proceeds to scholarships
According to authorities, Cameron Lott was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with five counts of...
‘You won’t survive a second time’: Aiken 18-year-old arrested
‘You won’t survive a second time’: Aiken 18-year-old arrested
‘You won’t survive a second time’: Aiken 18-year-old arrested