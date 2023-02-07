Submit Photos/Videos
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Augusta first time in 20 years

Video courtesy of the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds, preview for air show in May
Video courtesy of the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds, preview for air show in May
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds fly into Augusta today as a preview for the air show in May.

So if you hear a fighter jet overhead, that’s why.

Coming in May, some of the most famous military jets will soar through the skies above Augusta. It’s the first time the air show tour has come to Augusta in nearly 20 years and the first time it will be headlined by the Thunderbirds.

Bryan Lilley, the air show director, says, “We’re gonna have a lot of military aircraft being demonstrated, civilian aerobatics, parachute teams, formations flights, just about anything you’d wanna see in the aviation world.”

One of those fighter jets will be landing soon. The pilot will be here for the planning process for the air show.

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, we will be live from the airport with what you can expect from this year’s show in May.

