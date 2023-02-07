U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Augusta first time in 20 years

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds fly into Augusta today as a preview for the air show in May.

So if you hear a fighter jet overhead, that’s why.

Coming in May, some of the most famous military jets will soar through the skies above Augusta. It’s the first time the air show tour has come to Augusta in nearly 20 years and the first time it will be headlined by the Thunderbirds.

Bryan Lilley, the air show director, says, “We’re gonna have a lot of military aircraft being demonstrated, civilian aerobatics, parachute teams, formations flights, just about anything you’d wanna see in the aviation world.”

One of those fighter jets will be landing soon. The pilot will be here for the planning process for the air show.

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, we will be live from the airport with what you can expect from this year’s show in May.

