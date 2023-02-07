Submit Photos/Videos
Silver Bluff graduate heads to Super Bowl with Philadelphia Eagles

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From the fields of Silver Bluff to the big screens at the Super Bowl, one CSRA native is playing for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tarron Jackson has had big dreams since he was little. If his team wins, he would make history for the football program.

We caught up with him ahead of the game to ask more about his journey.

‘Everything kind of worked out perfectly,” said Jackson, defensive end.

It wasn’t his first love, but it became one.

MORE | New Burke County coach shares what’s next for football program

“I started off loving basketball more to be honest,” he said.

Jackson’s brother passed in April 2008 from leukemia.

“When he passed, I told him I was gonna get back into football you know? When I started back playing, you know, I kind of just fell back in love with it,” he said.

Now his brother is his greatest inspiration heading into Super Bowl Sunday.

“When he was going through his, you know, struggles, like he always smiling. He never complained and never tried to, you know, put his pain on anybody else. Watching football when I was younger, kind of like brought us together. That’s one of the reasons you know, why I do it,” said Jackson.

He’s also doing it for Philadelphia, Coastal Carolina, and Silver Bluff.

MORE | Super Bowl betting projected to reach $16 billion this year

“It’s something that helps propel me honestly, man, like the people that poured into me, you know, from middle school to high school. I’ve had so many coaches and things that you know, have really given me their all,” he said.

But most importantly, for the name on the back of his jersey.

“In a family that’s always pushing me, that never put boundaries on me. I was like, man, you can do whatever you want to do. You know, just make sure you put in the work to get what you want,” he said.

Jackson says if his team wins, he’s going to celebrate with his team, let it sink in, and then he’s planning on coming back home to celebrate with family.

He’ll face off against Laney grad Jaylen Watson from the Kansas City Chiefs.

