Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘Shattering a family’: Mother mourns son found dead at abandoned building

The Richmond County coroner tells us 30-year-old Willie Ankeny was shot at least once.
The Richmond County coroner tells us 30-year-old Willie Ankeny was shot at least once.(WRDW)
By William Rioux
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about an Augusta murder victim found dead in an abandoned building on Meadowbrook Drive.

The Richmond County coroner tells us 30-year-old Willie Ankeny was shot at least once.

For Ankeny’s mother, it’s the third time she’s lost a child. Here’s how she’s coping with this loss and remembering her son.

His mother described him as a gentle soul and a loving person. They’re still searching for answers like many families in the CSRA.

She’s sending a desperate plea to the person who killed him.

MORE | ‘You won’t survive a second time’: Aiken 18-year-old arrested

Ankeny was the youngest of four.

“Willie was a kind-hearted person,” said Tara Ankeny, mother.

Tara says it’s not been easy for their family. Ten years ago, her other son was murdered, and recently her daughter died from lupus.

“They didn’t have to do that. They didn’t have to take my son from me,” she said.

Since the shooting, there’s been little information released.

“We just want answers. We just want answers,” she said.

MORE | Drug deal turns into armed robbery, Augusta man wanted in connection

Detectives with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are working on the case. It’s Sergeant Lucas Heice’s 14th year with the homicide division.

“Almost taking them personal to a fact that we try to, you know, convey to the victim’s family that we want to do as much as we possibly can,” he said.

Then a homicide occurs, and his team gets called to the scene. They start looking for witnesses and other evidence immediately.

“It’s tough when you know, that all you see is homicide. And probably the hardest part of my job is talking to, you know, the victims’ families,” he said. “I dread that every day.”

Detectives say they’ll do everything in their power to give families, like Ankeny’s closure.

“I hope whoever watching is and whoever did it turn yourself in. Because what you did, you just you shattering a family,” said Tara.

Detectives say all 37 homicides in 2022 were a result of gunfire. They say they have five cases that are unsolved, meaning they are waiting for a lead to develop.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident involving a flipped-over vehicle killed one person on Monday.
Name released for Augusta man killed in I-20 crash
I-20 crash near mile marker 25 in Aiken County.
1 person killed after Aiken County hit-and-run crash on I-20
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Victim ID’d after body discovered in vacant building on Meadowbrook Drive
Teresa Fluellen’s son Julius Morris may feel better, but her emotions do not.
Family frustrated after son waits hours for help at scene of car crash
It started as a mere trickle…whispers of the LIV tour buying land a stone’s throw from Augusta...
Coore and Crenshaw has ‘no plans for golf course in the Augusta area’

Latest News

Prom season is right around the corner and now you have the chance to donate your time or your...
Volunteer, donate to Augusta Dream Center’s Cinderella Day
Prom season is right around the corner and now you have the chance to donate your time or your...
Volunteer, donate to Augusta Dream Center’s Cinderella Day
Tuesday is International Safer Internet Day, a time to remind all users of the internet and...
What the Tech: Create a strong password during Safer Internet Day
“There’s a whole lot of history around here, and if you don’t stop and look at it, you would...
North Augusta High students go on history adventure