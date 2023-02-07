Submit Photos/Videos
Retired police K-9 dies with handler by his side: ‘You protected us well’

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida police department is mourning the death of a retired police dog.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, a retired K-9 named Thor has recently died.

On Monday, the department shared that it is with “great sadness” it announces the death of Thor. The team said the former police dog died with his handler, Officer Sniffen, by his side.

West Palm Beach police said Thor began working for the department in January 2012. He was trained in criminal apprehension and explosive detection.

Thor reportedly performed more than a thousand searches and aided in the capture of more than a hundred criminal suspects.

Officers said as much as Thor was driven to work, his favorite part of the job was attending community events, many of which included visiting schools and playing with the kids.

Thor also loved playing with his co-workers and never missed an opportunity to be petted or play with his ball, according to the department.

“Rest in peace old friend, you will be missed by many. You protected us well; your work here is done. Good boy,” Officer Sniffen said.

The department did not immediately release a cause of death for the former police dog.

Authorities said Thor was dedicated to West Palm Beach and Florida residents.

According to the team, he will be missed but not forgotten.

