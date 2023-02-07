Submit Photos/Videos
North Augusta High students go on history adventure

“There’s a whole lot of history around here, and if you don’t stop and look at it, you would...
“There’s a whole lot of history around here, and if you don’t stop and look at it, you would never know it’s there,” said Travis Spears.(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Who doesn’t love the feeling of completing a challenge? Especially being the first one to do it.

At North Augusta High School, a class of students did that while learning about local history.

For eight years, Travis Spears has given this challenge.

“There’s a whole lot of history around here, and if you don’t stop and look at it, you would never know it’s there,” said Spears.

Every year he gives out a list of 27 clues. Each one is a local historic place. The challenge is to find them, go to each one, and take a selfie.

“I love history, so I want to pass that love on to my students, and if this gets them interested, that’s what I want to do,” he said.

No one’s ever completed the challenge. But this year, one group of students went after them all. Normally, you get extra credit for finding the most or a certain number. But they wanted the big prize.

“It’s a pretty big incentive in my class to have a 100 for a test grade,” said Spears.

Kailyn Seider is a student. She said, “I think it definitely like bumped up all of our grades very well.”

These students say their grades look great now. To earn the prize they had to spend two days together in the car.

“It was a little interesting being stuck in a car with just the four of us for two days,” she said.

They say it was nice to learn about the history all around them. They have no regrets.

“I didn’t crash... You didn’t crash... I didn’t crash... We’re still alive,” said Seider.

They’re alive with good grades knowledge, and lots of memories. Spears gives the challenge before winter break, and students have until the end of the year to complete it.

