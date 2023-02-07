Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man scales Phoenix skyscraper

A man was seen scaling a skyscraper in Phoenix.
A man was seen scaling a skyscraper in Phoenix.(Source: Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Rescue crews were waiting at the top of Chase Tower as a man scaled the building Tuesday morning..

Police and firefighters responded to Chase Tower shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Video from the scene shows a man scaling the building, and a number of first responders on the streets below.

He made it to the top of the tower around 10:45 a.m.

Other information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident involving a flipped-over vehicle killed one person on Monday.
Name released for Augusta man killed in I-20 crash
I-20 crash near mile marker 25 in Aiken County.
1 person killed after Aiken County hit-and-run crash on I-20
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Victim ID’d after body discovered in vacant building on Meadowbrook Drive
Teresa Fluellen’s son Julius Morris may feel better, but her emotions do not.
Family frustrated after son waits hours for help at scene of car crash
It started as a mere trickle…whispers of the LIV tour buying land a stone’s throw from Augusta...
Coore and Crenshaw has ‘no plans for golf course in the Augusta area’

Latest News

Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a...
Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop, police say
Alex Murdaugh is escorted into the Colleton County Courthouse before his double murder trial in...
LIVE: Day 12: Murdaugh trial resumes with one less juror
ISP: Two men arrested in half-century cold case murder in Albion
ISP: Two men arrested in half-century cold case murder in Albion
Authorities announced Tuesday they are searching for Maurice Folsom, 21, described to be 6 feet...
Drug deal turns into armed robbery, Augusta man wanted in connection