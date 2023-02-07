Is Bed Bath and Beyond becoming extinct? Aiken location closes

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond announced a new wave of store closings, including a local location.

The Aiken location is closing and has been confirmed by a current store associate on Tuesday.

The company announced on Jan. 30 that another 87 stores will be closing and it could include several Buy Buy Baby locations, along with all of the remaining Harmon stores.

This decision comes weeks after Bed Bath and Beyond announced it was on track to close 150 stores as it nears bankruptcy.

In a Jan. 5 business update, the company concluded there was “substantial doubt” about the company’s ability to continue because of recurring losses and negative cash flow.

Bed Bath and Beyond’s stock price has declined nearly 90% since August.

