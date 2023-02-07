Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Is Bed Bath and Beyond becoming extinct? Aiken location closes

The struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond announced a new wave of store closings, including a...
The struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond announced a new wave of store closings, including a local location.(WSAW Tom Zurawski)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond announced a new wave of store closings, including a local location.

The Aiken location is closing and has been confirmed by a current store associate on Tuesday.

The company announced on Jan. 30 that another 87 stores will be closing and it could include several Buy Buy Baby locations, along with all of the remaining Harmon stores.

MORE | Augusta closes in on 3 ambulance providers to gain control of EMS zone

This decision comes weeks after Bed Bath and Beyond announced it was on track to close 150 stores as it nears bankruptcy.

In a Jan. 5 business update, the company concluded there was “substantial doubt” about the company’s ability to continue because of recurring losses and negative cash flow.

Bed Bath and Beyond’s stock price has declined nearly 90% since August.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident involving a flipped-over vehicle killed one person on Monday.
Name released for Augusta man killed in I-20 crash
I-20 crash near mile marker 25 in Aiken County.
1 person killed after Aiken County hit-and-run crash on I-20
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Victim ID’d after body discovered in vacant building on Meadowbrook Drive
Teresa Fluellen’s son Julius Morris may feel better, but her emotions do not.
Family frustrated after son waits hours for help at scene of car crash
It started as a mere trickle…whispers of the LIV tour buying land a stone’s throw from Augusta...
Coore and Crenshaw has ‘no plans for golf course in the Augusta area’

Latest News

I-20 crash near mile marker 25 in Aiken County.
1 person killed after Aiken County hit-and-run crash on I-20
Alex Murdaugh is escorted into the Colleton County Courthouse before his double murder trial in...
LIVE: Day 12: Financial evidence takes center stage in Murdaugh trial
Augusta city leaders and ambulance service Gold Cross have gone back and forth trying to get a...
Augusta closes in on 3 ambulance providers to gain control of EMS zone
According to authorities, Cameron Lott was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with five counts of...
‘You won’t survive a second time’: Aiken 18-year-old arrested