Drug deal turns into armed robbery, Augusta man wanted in connection

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man connected to an armed robbery incident that happened on Feb. 2.

Authorities announced Tuesday they are searching for Maurice Folsom, 21, described to be 6 feet and 140 pounds, according to authorities.

According to authorities, the incident happened on the 3700 block of Fairington Drive around 10 p.m.

The victims told deputies that a black male named only known as Cam had messaged her via social media and stated that he was good to sell her marijuana. Cam had sold to her once before, but she only knew him through social media, according to authorities.

The victim stated Cam pulled up in a white Kia, believed to be a sedan. Cam was in the driver’s seat when she noticed an unknown male get out of the passenger’s seat with a handgun, according to authorities.

The second male stated he wasn’t leaving without anything and proceeded to take 30 dollars and her red-colored iPhone 10 and her friend’s white-colored iPhone 8. according to authorities.

The victim also stated the unknown male attempted to get her CashApp but was unable to. Then proceeded to ask who the friend was, as the second victim saw him walk up to her with a handgun, she told deputies she ran and stated she only saw that the gun had a long black magazine, according to authorities.

The victims told deputies the unknown male got back in the vehicle and left the scene.

Both victims described the unknown black male as being brown-skinned, with long dreads, a large nose, wearing a black hoodie, possibly between 5 feet, 7 inches to 6 feet in height, and being approximately 19 years old, according to authorities.

The first victim stated that after the incident she messaged back and forth with Cam about the incident, but he denied anything happening. Then the victims stated that they searched through his Instagram and found who they believed was the unknown black male. The victim stated that after the messaging on social media, he blocked her, according to authorities.

Folsom maybe with a subject known only as Cam who possibly drives a white, four-door Kia, and both subjects are considered armed and dangerous so use caution if contact is made with them, according to authorities.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Folsom or Cam contact Investigator Ken Rogers or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Warrants are on file for Folsom, according to authorities.

