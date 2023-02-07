Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop, police say

Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a...
Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a residential area.(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A driver in Kentucky is accused of drinking beer during a routine traffic stop, according to the Madisonville Police Department.

Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a residential area.

Officers said they could smell alcohol when they pulled him over and could see an open can of beer in the console along with other open cans in the car.

When the officer returned to his patrol car to run Craig’s license, he said he could see him take a drink out of the beer can.

According to authorities, Craig failed field sobriety tests and at one point told the officer he forgot how to count. He also admitted to drinking and vaping a THC pen.

Officials said Craig had a blood alcohol concentration of .121.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident involving a flipped-over vehicle killed one person on Monday.
Name released for Augusta man killed in I-20 crash
I-20 crash near mile marker 25 in Aiken County.
1 person killed after Aiken County hit-and-run crash on I-20
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Victim ID’d after body discovered in vacant building on Meadowbrook Drive
Teresa Fluellen’s son Julius Morris may feel better, but her emotions do not.
Family frustrated after son waits hours for help at scene of car crash
It started as a mere trickle…whispers of the LIV tour buying land a stone’s throw from Augusta...
Coore and Crenshaw has ‘no plans for golf course in the Augusta area’

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh is escorted into the Colleton County Courthouse before his double murder trial in...
LIVE: Day 12: Murdaugh trial resumes with one less juror
A man was seen scaling a skyscraper in Phoenix.
Man scales Phoenix skyscraper
ISP: Two men arrested in half-century cold case murder in Albion
ISP: Two men arrested in half-century cold case murder in Albion
Authorities announced Tuesday they are searching for Maurice Folsom, 21, described to be 6 feet...
Drug deal turns into armed robbery, Augusta man wanted in connection