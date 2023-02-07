Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A big warm up is in store for the upcoming work week, until a cold front moves into the region Thursday, bringing a good chance of rain and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday and cooler weather this weekend.

Temperatures will be getting cold with lows dropping to the mid and low 30s early Tuesday morning. Winds will be calm.

Tuesday will be a beautiful day with high pressure over the region. Skies will be mostly sunny, and highs will be in the upper 60s. Winds will be light out of the south.

We’ll stay dry through Wednesday with partly cloudy skies during the day. Morning lows will be in the mid-40s, and afternoon highs will be in the low 70s. Winds will be light out of the south-southwest.

Our next cold front starts to move into the region Thursday. Thursday morning looks dry, but rain chances will increase late in the day and especially Thursday night. Highs Thursday will be warm again in the low 70s. Heavy rain and even the chance for a few thunderstorms continue Thursday night and throughout the day Friday. Friday looks like a washout for most of the CSRA with rain totals between 1-2″. Highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

The cold front will finally push east of the region by Saturday morning, and we will see cooler than average temperatures this weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. Keep it here for the latest updates.

