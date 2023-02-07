Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta University donates jewelry sale proceeds to scholarships

This week you can buy jewelry for a good cause at Augusta University.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AU will be hosting a 6 dollar jewelry sale, donating all of the proceeds to help with scholarships and volunteer programs.

Some of the proceeds from the sale benefit volunteer appreciation events. They also use the money for a scholarship for AU student volunteers.

Leaders say they’re thankful for all their volunteers do, which includes transporting labs, helping with meal delivery, and spending time with patients who may not have friends or family. This is one way that helps them say thanks.

Vanessa White, the director of programs and opportunities for volunteer service at AU, says, “Our youth they come in and they volunteer with us, year-round, mainly in the summer. They partner with us so we want the opportunity to be mutually beneficial so when we host these fundraisers this is our way of being able to give back”

There are still chances to shop Tuesday until 7 p.m. Tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s happening in professional building one on Laney Walker Boulevard.

