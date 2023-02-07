1 person killed after Aiken County crash on I-20

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a crash Monday afternoon in Aiken County on I-20 eastbound near mile marker 25.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:50 p.m., and the area is blocked due to the accident.

Witnesses tell us the victim was a pedestrian.

Officials say you will have to take Exit 22, turn right, and then back left onto East Frontage Road. You will then have to go seven miles and turn left onto Wire Road. After around five miles back to I-20, this will put you back at mile marker 29.

We’ve reached out to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office for more information.

SCHP says more information will be released once the troopers on the scene get further into their investigation.

