Waynesboro man arrested, accused of child molestation

According to authorities, Jamie McNair, was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated...
According to authorities, Jamie McNair, was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated sexual battery, two counts of child molestation, two counts of sexual battery against children under 16 and sexual battery.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested the man who was wanted on suspicion of child molestation.

According to authorities, Jamie McNair was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated sexual battery, two counts of child molestation, two counts of sexual battery against children under 16, and sexual battery.

Authorities announced on Friday they were looking for McNair.

