Umoja Village celebrates unity in Black History celebration

AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Umoja Village had prayers, songs and remarks in celebration of Black History Month at the Lessie Price Aiken Senior and Youth center on Sunday.

12 local shing stars, as they were called by the Umoja Village were recognized as movers and shakers in the community.

Umoja means unity in Swahili and a crowd of over a hundred did that, unite to celebrate Black excellence.

“It’s an opportunity, as our theme says, ‘We are a royal priesthood,’ to celebrate Black excellence to celebrate our history, our heritage, as well as our future,” Donna Moore Wesby, founder of Umoja Village, said.

The future here is all about bringing everyone together.

“We’ve been able to unite our Black and African American communities to hold ourselves accountable for change,” Wesby said.

It takes a village to make change, but for the Umoja Village, change is about taking the first step.

“Ever since the murder of George Floyd, we knew that as a nation, we had to seize the opportunity to really highlight systemic racism, but also to highlight those things as a community,” Wesby said.

A community now fighting the same fight as those who came before them.

“We’re honoring all of our ancestors who live and die for us to have this opportunity,” Christopher Emanuel said. “It’s our responsibility to continue to move the torch along and to push the needle forward.”

The next move is all about educating the next generation.

“In this space it is our responsibility to do what is right for our fathers, our families, the children, and those that truly need reconciliation at home and their freedom,” Emanuel said.

All while uniting and celebrating what once was and what’s to come.

“Today, all walks of life are here,” Wesby said. “So to bring all of these individuals together, to honor our own. All of that is unification in itself because we’re unified around love in action.”

