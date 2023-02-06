Submit Photos/Videos
Town hall meetings planned to discuss Highland Springs rezoning

By Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County schools are getting ready to open its newest state-of-the-art campus.

They want your feedback for zoning for Highland Springs Middle School. We have a first look at the construction since the project was announced.

You’ll be able to weigh in on four options.

There will be two town hall meetings for zoning. The first will be Wednesday at Midland Valley High School.

The second meeting will be on Thursday at North Augusta High School inside the gymnasium. Both meetings start at 6:30 p.m.

