McDuffie County school bus crash sends child to hospital

A two-vehicle traffic crash involving a school bus and a passenger car sent a child to the...
A two-vehicle traffic crash involving a school bus and a passenger car sent a child to the hospital.(WILX)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two-vehicle traffic crash involving a school bus and a passenger car sent a child to the hospital on Monday.

According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to the 3300 block of Augusta Highway in McDuffie County for a two-vehicle traffic crash involving a school bus and a passenger car.

The investigation revealed the passenger car failed to maintain its lane and struck a McDuffie County school bus headed in the opposite direction, according to authorities.

MORE | 1 dead after vehicle flipped-over on Bobby Jones

Both occupants of the passenger car were transported to the hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries. One child on the school bus was transported to the hospital due to a complaint of injury.

According to the school district, the bus driver noticed the car encroaching and attempted to avoid a collision by moving the bus as far to the right as possible.

The bus driver, monitor, and 12 middle and high school students on board were evaluated by EMS on the scene, and none were injured. However, one parent requested their child be transported to Piedmont McDuffie for further evaluation, according to the school district.

