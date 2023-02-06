Submit Photos/Videos
Golden Harvest passes milestone with over 300 million meals

The Golden Harvest Food Bank is surpassing a major milestone by giving out more than 300 million meals.(Contributed)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Golden Harvest Food Bank is surpassing a major milestone by giving out more than 300 million meals.

That’s the total number of meals since opening four decades ago.

It includes the meals served at the master’s table soup kitchen and the ones given out through their pantries and partner agencies.

MORE | Miracle Monday: Run with children’s hospital in 17th annual 5k

Leaders say they’re proud of this accomplishment but, as needs increase they still have a long way to go to accomplish their goal of fully ending hunger in the counties they serve.

Amy Breitmann, the president and CEO of Golden Harvest Food Bank, says “We know there’s about an 8.8 million meal gap in the service area that we serve. In the rural counties, a lot of need that is not being met so we’ve got a lot of work to do still to support our neighbors.”

They say they have a ten-year plan and goals for each year to make sure no one is without food. Breitmann says it wouldn’t be possible without their volunteers and donors.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

