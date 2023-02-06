Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia, South Carolina gas prices drop slightly this week

Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have shown a slight decrease in the past week.
By Macy Neal
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have shown a slight decrease in the past week.

The average price in Georgia is $3.33 per gallon, decreasing by 6 cents, according to AAA.

Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.42, up 15 cents in a week, according to AAA.

MORE | 1 person dead in Saluda County car crash

Since the suspension began, Georgia’s average gas price has consistently remained one of the lowest in the nation and is currently $3.33 per gallon of regular gas, 14 cents below the national average, according to AAA.

Meanwhile, the average in South Carolina is $3.18, down 8 cents from last week.

According to AAA, Aiken and Edgefield counties’ gas prices are at the average of $3.28, down by 5 cents in the past week.

According to AAA, the national average gas price has gone down 4 cents to $3.47.

