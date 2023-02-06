Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

2 Columbia County students charged with terroristic threats

Evans Middle School
Evans Middle School(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Columbia County students have been charged after making inappropriate comments of a ‘threatening in nature’ towards other students.

Evans and Grovetown Middle School parents received a letter about these separate incidents.

MORE | Contraband items get 3 Columbia County kids in trouble

The district states upon further investigation, the threats were ‘unsubstantiated’, but the students were charged and will be held accountable according to the Code of Conduct.

There was no disruption to either school day and operations resumed as normal, according to the release.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Victim ID’d after body discovered in vacant building on Meadowbrook Drive
Saluda County Sheriff's Office
1 person dead in Saluda County car crash
An accident involving a flipped-over vehicle killed one person on Monday.
Name released for Augusta man killed in I-20 crash
Tristan Gibb
Missing Richmond County 13-year-old found safe
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

Latest News

Temporary solar lamps light up Greene Street in Augusta
Temporary solar lamps light up Greene Street in Augusta
Augusta Canal
Augusta Canal set to be drained for about a month
Miracle Monday: Run with children’s hospital in 17th annual 5k
Miracle Monday: Run with children’s hospital in 17th annual 5k
It started as a mere trickle…whispers of the LIV tour buying land a stone’s throw from Augusta...
Coore and Crenshaw has ‘no plans for golf course in the Augusta area’