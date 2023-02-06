2 Columbia County students charged with terroristic threats

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Columbia County students have been charged after making inappropriate comments of a ‘threatening in nature’ towards other students.

Evans and Grovetown Middle School parents received a letter about these separate incidents.

The district states upon further investigation, the threats were ‘unsubstantiated’, but the students were charged and will be held accountable according to the Code of Conduct.

There was no disruption to either school day and operations resumed as normal, according to the release.

