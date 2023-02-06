Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A big warm up is in store for the upcoming work week, until a cold front moves into the region Thursday, bringing a good chance of rain and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday and cooler weather this weekend.

The average high for today in Augusta is 62 degrees, but highs will be above average for the week ahead with middle 60s this afternoon, near 70 Tuesday, and middle 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Clear skies with light winds and a dry air mass early in the week will result in chilly nights with lows today and Tuesday in the middle 30s rising into the 40s and 50s by Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances move in by Thursday lasting through Friday evening with the potential for a few rumbles of thunder. Much colder weather returns for the weekend. Keep it here for the latest updates.

