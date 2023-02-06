Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Big warm up this week! Tracking rain chances by Thursday.
By Tim Strong
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A big warm up is in store for the upcoming work week, until a cold front moves into the region Thursday, bringing a good chance of rain and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday and cooler weather this weekend.

The average high for today in Augusta is 62 degrees, but highs will be above average for the week ahead with middle 60s this afternoon, near 70 Tuesday, and middle 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Clear skies with light winds and a dry air mass early in the week will result in chilly nights with lows today and Tuesday in the middle 30s rising into the 40s and 50s by Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances move in by Thursday lasting through Friday evening with the potential for a few rumbles of thunder. Much colder weather returns for the weekend. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Body discovered in vacant building on Meadowbrook Drive
Saluda County Sheriff's Office
1 person dead in Saluda County car crash
Tristan Gibb
Missing Richmond County 13-year-old found safe
Police say a child was struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur, Georgia.
Police: 7-year-old boy slips and falls, has leg run over by school bus
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

Latest News

DRY START TO THE WEEK
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
DRY START TO THE WEEK
Mikel's 11 PM Forecast 2/6/23
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the Augusta area forecast for Sunday, 2/5/2023.
2/5/2023 Morning Weather Update
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the Augusta area forecast for Sunday, 2/5/2023.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still