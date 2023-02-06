Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying chilly tonight with lows in the 30s and 40s with mostly clear skies by Monday morning. A big warm up is in store for the upcoming work week, until a cold front moves into the region Thursday, bringing a good chance of rain and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday and colder weather next weekend.

The average high for today in Augusta is 61 degrees, but highs will be above average for the week ahead with middle 60s Monday afternoon, near 70 Tuesday, and middle 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Clear skies with light winds and a dry air mass early in the week will result in chilly nights with lows Monday and Tuesday in the middle 30s rising into the 40s and 50s by Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances move in by Thursday lasting through Friday evening with the potential for a few rumbles of thunder. Much colder weather returns for the weekend. Keep it here for the latest updates.

