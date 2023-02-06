Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta University students celebrate Black History Month

Augusta University’s Multicultural Student Engagement Office is helping students celebrate...
Augusta University’s Multicultural Student Engagement Office is helping students celebrate Black History Month.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University’s Multicultural Student Engagement Office is helping students celebrate Black History Month.

They offered free T-shirts and cupcakes for students who could answer a Black history-related question.

A member of the program says it’s all about unifying the campus community and getting them involved with programs related to diversity.

Omari Matthew, a member, says, “We want to bring unity, and we want to have everybody interact and do things together. Unity is a big value and I feel like with this they can strive to push us that extra step forward that gets us there.”

It’s part of their multicultural Monday program. They host events twice a month focusing on unity.

