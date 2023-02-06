Augusta University students celebrate Black History Month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University’s Multicultural Student Engagement Office is helping students celebrate Black History Month.

They offered free T-shirts and cupcakes for students who could answer a Black history-related question.

A member of the program says it’s all about unifying the campus community and getting them involved with programs related to diversity.

Omari Matthew, a member, says, “We want to bring unity, and we want to have everybody interact and do things together. Unity is a big value and I feel like with this they can strive to push us that extra step forward that gets us there.”

It’s part of their multicultural Monday program. They host events twice a month focusing on unity.

