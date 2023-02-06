American Red Cross assists Aiken family after house fire

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken family whose home was damaged by fire has received help from the American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers.

The home located on Wagontong Road in Wagener was damaged by fire on Sunday afternoon, according to the volunteers.

The American Red Cross is helping three people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter along with referrals to much-needed resources.

Now that we are entering the coldest months of the year, the threat of home fire deaths is still an issue.

The American Red Cross advises when heating your home, please remember that space heaters need just that, space. Be sure they are three feet away from anything that can burn. Children and pets should be kept away so they do not get burned.

The organization also advises that homeowners make sure the space heater is off and unplugged before leaving a room or falling asleep.

It is important to plug the space heater directly into an outlet and not an extension cord. Before you plug it in, inspect the power cord before each use. If the cord is worn, broken, or loose have the appliance professionally repaired or replace it.

You can help families with immediate needs such as food, clothes, personal care items, and a safe place to stay if you are interested, visit the website.

