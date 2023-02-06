Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

American Red Cross assists Aiken family after house fire

An Aiken family whose home was damaged by fire has received help from the American Red Cross...
An Aiken family whose home was damaged by fire has received help from the American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers.(wwbt)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken family whose home was damaged by fire has received help from the American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers.

The home located on Wagontong Road in Wagener was damaged by fire on Sunday afternoon, according to the volunteers.

The American Red Cross is helping three people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter along with referrals to much-needed resources.

MORE | SOAR Academy hosts Dino Day with the help of neurodivergent students

Now that we are entering the coldest months of the year, the threat of home fire deaths is still an issue.

The American Red Cross advises when heating your home, please remember that space heaters need just that, space. Be sure they are three feet away from anything that can burn. Children and pets should be kept away so they do not get burned.

The organization also advises that homeowners make sure the space heater is off and unplugged before leaving a room or falling asleep.

It is important to plug the space heater directly into an outlet and not an extension cord. Before you plug it in, inspect the power cord before each use. If the cord is worn, broken, or loose have the appliance professionally repaired or replace it.

You can help families with immediate needs such as food, clothes, personal care items, and a safe place to stay if you are interested, visit the website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Victim ID’d after body discovered in vacant building on Meadowbrook Drive
Saluda County Sheriff's Office
1 person dead in Saluda County car crash
Tristan Gibb
Missing Richmond County 13-year-old found safe
Police say a child was struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur, Georgia.
Police: 7-year-old boy slips and falls, has leg run over by school bus
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Meet the attorneys in the Young Thug trial
MM
Lucy C. Laney alumni to hold Hall of Fame ceremony
Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have shown a slight decrease in the past week.
Georgia, South Carolina gas prices drop slightly this week
MM
Corey Rogers tells us about a community luncheon for Black History Month!