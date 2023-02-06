Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken County students celebrate the 100th day of school

To celebrate the day, a bunch of local elementary schoolers dressed up as 100-year-olds.
By Will Volk
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 100th day of school is an important milestone for an elementary classroom.

It means it’s the halfway point of the year, and look back at day one and see how far you have come.

To celebrate the day, a bunch of local elementary schoolers dressed up as 100-year-olds. We stopped by Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary to check them out and see their other fun challenges.

“This is one of the biggest ones we’ve had in a while,” said Tonya Rodgers, library media specialist.

She says they look forward to the 100th day all year.

“Most elementary classes count, they put a number up, they count up to the 100th day, and it helps with their math skills as well as giving them something to look forward to,” she said.

This year they’re going all out. Rodgers helped organize a 100-cup challenge where teams compete to build the tallest towers. Students are also encouraged to dress up.

Either with animal print to show they’re wild about the day, a 100-day shirt or as a 100-year-old.

“They’re excited. As the kids came in, the kids were laughing at each other, even the adults. When they came in, we were like ‘oh my goodness, I have got to get your picture. You look adorable’,” she said.

She says the kids looked adorable and funny too.

“They were comical. Some of them were coming by saying ‘I can’t walk.’ ‘My back is broke.’ ‘I don’t know how I’m gonna make it all day.’ Lots of fun comments,” said Rodgers.

And that is what they want this day to be all about ... fun.

Rodgers says this is the first time they had students participate in the 100-cup challenge.

