Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

$747M Powerball jackpot up to 9th-largest as drawing nears

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A $747 million Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs Monday night for players willing to risk $2 against the long, long odds of winning the big prize.

No one has won the jackpot since Nov. 19, 2022, allowing the prize to grow larger with each of the game’s three weekly drawings. It now stands as the ninth-largest in U.S. history.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. That strategy certainly has worked recently, as someone won a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize in January and a California player hit a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last November. No one has claimed either of those prizes.

The $747 million jackpot is for winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 29 years. Higher interest rates have allowed those annuity payments to increase compared with earlier jackpots when rates were lower.

Most winners prefer cash, which for Monday night’s drawing would be $403.1 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Body discovered in vacant building on Meadowbrook Drive
Saluda County Sheriff's Office
1 person dead in Saluda County car crash
Tristan Gibb
Missing Richmond County 13-year-old found safe
Police say a child was struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur, Georgia.
Police: 7-year-old boy slips and falls, has leg run over by school bus
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

Latest News

MM
Danya Bacchus gives us a 65th GRAMMY Awards recap!
Damage is seen after shelling in Druzhkivka, Ukraine, on Sunday.
Russian forces keep up pressure as Ukraine anniversary nears
MM
Linda McKnight talks about the 9th Annual Storybook Brunch
President Joe Biden speaks at the Democratic National Committee Winter Meeting, Friday, Feb. 3,...
What to Watch: New political vibes this State of the Union