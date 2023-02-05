SOAR Academy hosts Dino Day with the help of neurodivergent students

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - SOAR Academy, a school for neurodivergent students, hosted Dino Day on Saturday with the help of their students.

The day consisted of several group activities focusing on dinosaurs, that were designed by students who attend the school.

Students with dyslexia put together a Dino museum and trivia game where prizes were handed out, and students with Austistic Spectrum Disorder got to put on a puppet show.

Kenisha Skaggs, one of the directors of SOAR Academy said this type of creative learning is helpful because students use all of their senses to learn.

“Neurodivergent students need hands on experiences that use all senses because they’re better able to process,” said Skaggs.

Carter Hazuda, a middle school student at SOAR Academy said this style of education goes beyond just what is experienced at Dino Day. He has learned a lot in the classrooms of the school as well.

“For me specifically, it was really nice having so many teachers and people being so nice and accepting of things that I’m not very good at, like when I got here I was very bad at reading,” said Hazuda. “I’m getting better from my very short time at SOAR and it’s helping a lot and I just really like the people here and have grown very attached to most of, if not all of the teachers.”

The directors of SOAR Academy said they were able to host the event to celebrate their students with the help of the half a million dollars award they received from the YASS Prize.

They’re also planning to use some funding to break ground on a new building to expand the school and further help their students.

Anyone interested in learning more about the school or setting up a tour can do so at their website.

