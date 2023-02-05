Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

One person dead in Saluda County Car accident

One person is dead after a car accident in Saluda County Sunday morning.
One person is dead after a car accident in Saluda County Sunday morning.(Pixabay)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a car accident in Saluda County Sunday morning.

According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning, on SE 23 near Dickert Drive, a little more than two miles west of Batesburg.

The crash happened when a 2003 Chevy sedan was traveling south on South Carolina 23 ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and then a utility pole.

The driver passed away at the scene of the crash.

Details on this crash are still limited but there is an ongoing investigation.

The identity of the driver is also unknown but we have reached out to the Saluda County coroner for more information.

Stay with News 12 as we work to learn more about this case.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie McNair
Do you recognize this Waynesboro man wanted for child molestation?
A man was found dead on Feb. 2, 2023, at the Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road.
Coroner identifies man found dead in Augusta motel room
In a month’s time, Justin has had more than 10 surgeries.
‘One day at a time’: Family reflects on 11-year-old’s recovery after dog attack
An Evans High School senior, Ethan Franklin, 18, died on Jan. 27 due to a medical complication.
‘Most selfless person’: Community remembers life of 18-year-old
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

Latest News

Currently Augusta runs nine bus routes and folks say it's not enough.
Augusta celebrates Transit Equity Day
Currently Augusta runs nine bus routes and folks say it's not enough.
Transit Equity Day Augusta 2023
Augusta University Basketball player accounting for his future
Augusta University Basketball player accounting for his future
‘One day at a time’: Family reflects on 11-year-old’s recovery after dog attack
‘One day at a time’: Family reflects on 11-year-old’s recovery after dog attack