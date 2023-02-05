One person dead in Saluda County Car accident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a car accident in Saluda County Sunday morning.

According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning, on SE 23 near Dickert Drive, a little more than two miles west of Batesburg.

The crash happened when a 2003 Chevy sedan was traveling south on South Carolina 23 ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and then a utility pole.

The driver passed away at the scene of the crash.

Details on this crash are still limited but there is an ongoing investigation.

The identity of the driver is also unknown but we have reached out to the Saluda County coroner for more information.

Stay with News 12 as we work to learn more about this case.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.