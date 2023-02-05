Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds will increase overnight into Sunday morning as an upper level disturbance moves in from the west; however, the air is currently very, very dry, so rain is unlikely with this system. Temperatures will be several degrees warmer than Saturday but well below the average high of 61 with highs only in the middle to upper 50s. Winds will be from the north around 5 mph.

A substantial warm up gets underway Monday with sunshine returning and highs reaching above average into the middle 60s.

Even warmer weather with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies builds in Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 70 Tuesday and middle 70s Wednesday.

A cold front moves in toward the end of the week bringing a chance of rain Thursday into Friday and a return to seasonably cool weather next weekend.

