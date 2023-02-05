Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

A cloudy start Sunday with afternoon sun. Big warm up for the week ahead.
By Chris Still
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday will get off to a cloudy start as an upper level disturbance passes through from the west; however, the air near the surface is too dry for any rain to reach the ground in our area.

A big warm up is in store for the upcoming work week, until a cold front moves into the region Thursday, bringing a good chance of rain and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday and colder weather next weekend. The average high for today in Augusta is 61 degrees, but highs will be above average for the week ahead with middle 60s Monday, near 70 Tuesday, and middle 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Clear skies with light winds and a dry air mass early in the week will result in chilly nights with lows Monday and Tuesday in the middle 30s rising into the 40s and 50s by Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Much colder weather returns for next weekend.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

Sunday: Clouds in the morning will gradually give way to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. Highs in the middle to upper 50s. Wind from the west at 2 to 6 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear and seasonably chilly. Lows in the upper 30s to 40 degrees. Wind from the northwest at 2 to 6 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs in the middle to upper 60s. Wind from the northwest at 2 to 6 mph.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the Augusta area forecast for Sunday, 2/5/2023.

