Body discovered in vacant building on Meadowbrook Drive

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body discovered in a vacant building on Meadowbrook Drive that was shot at least once
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Craig Allison
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an unidentified body that was discovered in a vacant building on Meadowbrook Drive.

Deputies responded to the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive just before 1:30 p.m. for a call about a reported deceased black male, according to Lieutenant Kimberly Lee with the Richmond County sheriff’s Office.

Lee says the victim appears to have been shot at least once.

CID and the Richmond County Coroner’s Office are on scene, but the investigation is in its early stages with no other information available at this time.

News 12 will continue to update this incident as information comes in.

