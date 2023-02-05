Body discovered in vacant building on Meadowbrook Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an unidentified body that was discovered in a vacant building on Meadowbrook Drive.

Deputies responded to the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive just before 1:30 p.m. for a call about a reported deceased black male, according to Lieutenant Kimberly Lee with the Richmond County sheriff’s Office.

Lee says the victim appears to have been shot at least once.

CID and the Richmond County Coroner’s Office are on scene, but the investigation is in its early stages with no other information available at this time.

