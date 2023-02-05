Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta celebrates Transit Equity Day

Saturday celebrated the change Rosa Parks brought change to the bus systems, change for access that people are still calling for.
By Sydney Hood
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta celebrated Transit Equity Day on Saturday, marking the birthday of civil rights activist Rosa Parks, who would have turned 110 this year.

Augusta currently operates on nine bus routes and people say it’s not enough. Saturday celebrated the change Rosa Parks brought change to the bus systems, change for access that people are still calling for.

“I came out to ride the bus for Miss Rosa Parks,” Deborah Stitt said.

The work of Rosa Parks created change in bus systems across the country.

“If people can’t get to where they need to be, they suffer and with them, the whole community,” Pat Lynch-Hayes said.

A whole community that’s still calling for change.

“It’s just much broader than just getting from point A to point B,” Lynch-Hayes said.

Getting from point A to point B can be difficult, especially for someone dependent on the bus system, like Deborah Stitt.

“What’s the purpose of riding the bus if the bus is not going to take you to and from where you’re trying to get to,” Stitt said.

It’s a question she is constantly looking for an answer to.

“If they can just have the buses running so that we can be comfortable riding a bus and  getting on a bus,” Stitt said.

Problems in the transit system are catching the attention of the people in charge.

“We have an old aging fleet, we are quickly trying to upgrade our fleet, we won a $6.2 million grant to purchase electric buses,” Dr. Oliver Page, Deputy Director of Augusta Transit, said. “But those will be on stream maybe in 2024 or 2025.”

Until then, a modern day civil rights battle continues.

“Transit equity means that everyone who has access to transit, and everyone should be afforded the same level of service when they use transit,” Page said.

Dr. Page said six new diesel buses from a previous grant are coming this spring.

