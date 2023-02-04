Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Dog found in ditch with broken bones, rocks in stomach, animal rescuers say

An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found in a ditch with broken bones and rocks in its stomach. (Source: KVVU)
By Joe Vigil and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach.

KVVU reports volunteers with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue, a nonprofit organization, recently located a dog named Duke in a ditch in the Las Vegas valley.

According to the organization, Duke underwent surgery this week after veterinarians found rocks in his stomach when X-rays were taken.

Animal rescuers said they weren’t sure how the rocks got into the dog’s stomach, but a cloth material was also found inside him.

Representatives with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue said the team is trying to raise money for Duke’s medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead on Feb. 2, 2023, at the Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road.
Coroner identifies man found dead in Augusta motel room
Richard Dahlheimer, 42.
Columbia County deputies searching for man who fled traffic stop
According to authorities, Brandon Safford, 20, was arrested Wednesday and charged with...
Suspect arrested in shooting outside Augusta Circle K
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
According to authorities, Franklin, White, 60, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with...
Driver arrested in death of bicyclist on Olive Road

Latest News

In a month’s time, Justin has had more than 10 surgeries.
‘One day at a time’: Family reflects on 11-year-old’s recovery after dog attack
Alex Murdaugh listens to his cousin John Bedingham, a gun builder and DNR agent, testify about...
BLOG: Day 10: Judge hears more on Murdaugh’s financial situation without jury
Jamie McNair
Do you recognize this Waynesboro man wanted for child molestation?
U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
Chinese balloon soars across US; Blinken scraps Beijing trip