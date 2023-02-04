Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Do you recognize this Waynesboro man wanted for child molestation?

Jamie McNair
Jamie McNair(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding a man wanted on suspicion of child molestation.

Authorities said Friday they are looking for Jamie McNair.

His offenses include child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery against a child under 16, and sexual battery.

MORE | Have you seen this missing 13-year-old in Richmond County?

Officials describe him as being 6 feet and weighing around 173 pounds. McNair has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on McNair can call Investigator Gordon Alley with the Waynesboro Police Department at (706) 554-8021 or dispatch at (706)554-8029, (762)225-6599.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead on Feb. 2, 2023, at the Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road.
Coroner identifies man found dead in Augusta motel room
Richard Dahlheimer, 42.
Columbia County deputies searching for man who fled traffic stop
According to authorities, Brandon Safford, 20, was arrested Wednesday and charged with...
Suspect arrested in shooting outside Augusta Circle K
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
According to authorities, Franklin, White, 60, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with...
Driver arrested in death of bicyclist on Olive Road

Latest News

Aiken leaders discuss Northside’s growth, development
Aiken leaders discuss Northside’s growth, development
Have you seen this missing 13-year-old in Richmond County?
Have you seen this missing 13-year-old in Richmond County?
Tristan Gibb
Have you seen this missing 13-year-old in Richmond County?
We talked to the co-chairs behind the project about what’s next and what’s been the hold-up.
Veterans push for more federal, state funding for Augusta cemetery