Do you recognize this Waynesboro man wanted for child molestation?

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding a man wanted on suspicion of child molestation.

Authorities said Friday they are looking for Jamie McNair.

His offenses include child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery against a child under 16, and sexual battery.

Officials describe him as being 6 feet and weighing around 173 pounds. McNair has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on McNair can call Investigator Gordon Alley with the Waynesboro Police Department at (706) 554-8021 or dispatch at (706)554-8029, (762)225-6599.

Callers can remain anonymous.

