Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

A chilly weekend, staying dry for next several days
2/4/2023 Morning Weather Update
By Chris Still
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It will be a chilly weekend, but we should stay dry through at least next Wednesday.

Abundant sunshine can be expected Saturday with temperatures about 10 degrees below average with highs struggling to make it out of the 40s. Winds will be from the east at about 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds will increase Saturday night into Sunday as an upper level disturbance moves in from the west; however, the air is currently very, very dry, so rain is unlikely with this system. Temperatures will be several degrees warmer than Saturday but well below the average high of 61 with highs only in the middle to upper 50s. Winds will be from the north around 5 mph.

A substantial warm up gets underway Monday with sunshine returning and highs reaching above average into the middle 60s.

Even warmer weather with partly sunny skies builds in Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 70 Tuesday and middle 70s Wednesday.

A cold front moves in toward the end of the week bringing a chance of rain Thursday into Friday and a return to seasonably cool weather next weekend.

