Augusta University Basketball player accounting for his future

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In addition to being the all-time assists leader in the history of the Augusta University Men’s Basketball program, one point guard is a graduate student, who has earned his bachelor’s degree in Accounting and is on pace to graduate with his Master’s in Business Administration.

“I always liked math growing up, so math was cool to me, and then I really go into money. So I just felt like accounting was a good field to go into,” said Tyree Myers, student-athlete.

Myers believes being a student-athlete has helped him better prepare for his future. In part because of all the obligations he has to juggle daily.

“You fight adversity all of the time, so you’re used to it. So, when certain situations come about in the real world, when we get older, it’s like, I’m used to it. I can fight adversity, I fight adversity all of the time,” said Myers.

When he’s not tallying up assists and helping the Jaguars win games, Myers is interning for an accounting firm right here in Augusta.

“I’m basically doing everything an accountant does, it’s just I have a little help with it. I’m learning as I go. So, that’s definitely going to help me in the long run,” said Myers.

Being on the basketball team has its bright spots, however, their travel schedule for road games can make maintaining a work schedule more complicated.

Augusta University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Dip Metress said, “Tyree’s working 18 hours a week. So, we’re talking about coming back from a road game at one o’clock in the morning on Wednesday, and he’s going to work on Thursday morning. That’s not fun, that’s not easy.”

Myers’s 610 career assists and counting, make him the all-time assist leader in Peach Belt Conference history as well, but he knows his success on the court is only part of his story.

Myers said, “When we walk in the gym every time, and the boards are right there and we look at those names, my name is going to be one of those names up there, so it’s pretty cool.”

Tyree Myers and the Augusta Jaguars will look to protect their top spot in the Beach Belt Conference standings, against the Georgia College Bobcats, Saturday at 2 p.m.

