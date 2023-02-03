Washington County student charged for school threat
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Washington County student has been charged for an alleged threat made at T J Elder Middle School Thursday.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a request by Washington County Board of Education Police Department to assist in investigating an alleged threat at TJ Elder Middle School.
As a result of the incident, a juvenile was detained and charged accordingly.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said “We take the safety of students and staff very serious and will always remain a priority.”
They want to thank everyone that aided in their efforts to handle the matter as quickly as possible.
