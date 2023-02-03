Vehicle fire closes westbound Washington Road in front of Krispy Kreme
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire caused a stop in traffic in front of Krispy Kreme on Friday morning.
According to authorities, all westbound lanes were closed on the block of 3000 Washington Road until 10:26 a.m., when one lane was reopened.
The call came in at 9:26 a.m. and as of now, there are no injuries confirmed, according to dispatch.
At 10:28 a.m. a towing company came to take the car away.
