Vehicle fire closes westbound Washington Road in front of Krispy Kreme

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire caused a stop in traffic in front of Krispy Kreme on Friday morning.

According to authorities, all westbound lanes were closed on the block of 3000 Washington Road until 10:26 a.m., when one lane was reopened.

The call came in at 9:26 a.m. and as of now, there are no injuries confirmed, according to dispatch.

At 10:28 a.m. a towing company came to take the car away.

