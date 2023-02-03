Submit Photos/Videos
Transit Equity Day to highlight strides as well as needs

Augusta celebrates Transit Equity Day, but riders and officials say change is needed.
By Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sustainable CSRA is bringing a Transit Equity Day program to Augusta on Saturday.

The day takes place every Feb. 4 on Rosa Parks’ birthday.

It’s a way to honor and educate about her legacy of not giving up her seat on a public bus.

But it’s also more than just about honoring Parks.

Organizers also hope bring attention to problems facing the transit system in Augusta, highlight the importance of clean air and raise awareness on how taking the bus can impact the environment and those who rely on public transportation.

“Transportation is such an important issue – the ability to get around, whether it’s to work, whether it’s to shopping – and a big issue with that is access to healthy foods … access to jobs,” said Chris Hall, founder of Sustainable CSRA. “But what’s really critical is that equity also means that the transportation is clean.”

The program will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Hudson Memorial CME Church.

Participants will be invited to take a bus ride at 12:30 p.m., when the bus stops nearby.

