Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Ossoff announces funds to fix flooding woes in Thomson

By Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is in Thomson Friday to announce stormwater infrastructure upgrades.

At noon, the Georgia Democrat and Thomson Mayor Kenneth Usry will hold a news conference alongside Thomson, Dearing and McDuffie County community leaders to discuss the project.

Ossoff said he secured bipartisan support in Congress for the infrastructure project, which will build a new flood mitigation system to fix years of downtown flooding along First Avenue and Main Street.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was discovered in a room at the Motel 6 on Feb. 2, 2023.
Body discovered in Augusta motel room
According to authorities, Brandon Safford, 20, was arrested Wednesday and charged with...
Suspect arrested in shooting outside Augusta Circle K
Richard Dahlheimer, 42.
Columbia County deputies searching for man who fled traffic stop
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
According to authorities, Franklin, White, 60, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with...
Driver arrested in death of bicyclist on Olive Road

Latest News

Axon Body Camera
Ga. lawmakers consider mandating body cameras for police
South Carolina State House
S.C. lawmakers advance bill to shield death penalty drugmakers
Georgia Capitol
Ga. House passes amended budget with cash for tax breaks
Online sports betting
Georgia lawmakers introduce online sports betting bill