Ossoff announces funds to fix flooding woes in Thomson

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is in Thomson Friday to announce stormwater infrastructure upgrades.

At noon, the Georgia Democrat and Thomson Mayor Kenneth Usry will hold a news conference alongside Thomson, Dearing and McDuffie County community leaders to discuss the project.

Ossoff said he secured bipartisan support in Congress for the infrastructure project, which will build a new flood mitigation system to fix years of downtown flooding along First Avenue and Main Street.

