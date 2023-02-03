Submit Photos/Videos
Lock in your love at this unique event at Savannah Rapids Park

You can bring your own lock or pre-order a lock from the county by Feb. 6.
By Will Volk
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some of the most famous love lock bridges are in romantic places like Rome and Paris, but if you want to solidify your love here at home, you can.

Here’s a unique event to show your love going into Valentine’s Day.

If you’re in love, you might think it’s time to write your name on a lock and add that lock to the sculpture at Savannah Rapids Park. But, the Columbia County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau is offering you another way to lock in your love.

“People want to participate in cool things, and we’re really trying to make it easy for them,” said Executive Director Shelly Blackburn.

Blackburn says you won’t have to use a pen. They’re bringing a professional engraver to the park. The event is on Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Because it is a love lock sculpture, we thought what better time to do that than the season of love, Valentine’s Day,” she said.

She hopes this event will help get the word out about the sculpture.

“We really wanted to do a big push to make sure our residents and visitors are aware of the piece of public art here at Savannah Rapids Park,” said Blackburn.

She says almost 100 people have already signed up. Blackburn hopes this event will help them fill this sculpture up.

“It’s a really unique opportunity. It’s something besides flowers and candy, and so we think that the community will really get behind it and then participate for many years to come,” she said.

You can bring your own lock or pre-order a lock from the county by Feb. 6.

