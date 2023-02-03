Submit Photos/Videos
Local counties get Ga. grants to distribute child safety seats

Child car seat safety
Child car seat safety(Greg Adaline)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local counties were selected to receive Georgia Department of Public Health mini-grants to purchase and distribute child safety car seats.

Funding is provided by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

MORE | Study puts Georgia in top 10 for deadly road rage shootings

The Department of Public Health said education, car seats and booster seats provided since 2007 through the program prevented serious injury or death and has saved more than 425 children involved in crashes.

CSRA counties selected for the funds include Burke, Columbia, Emanuel, Glascock, Hancock, Jefferson, Jenkins, Taliaferro, Warren and Washington.

