Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle

A tree fell on a car in Massachusetts on Friday and killed an infant inside. (WGGB/WSHM)
By Jessica Michalski and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A tree fell on a car in Southwick, Massachusetts, on Friday and killed an infant inside, officials said.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said an infant died after a tree crushed the car she was riding in around noon.

There’s so far no information on the condition of the driver and no official word on the identities of those in the car, which has a Connecticut license plate.

Copyright 2023 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead on Feb. 2, 2023, at the Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road.
Coroner identifies man found dead in Augusta motel room
Richard Dahlheimer, 42.
Columbia County deputies searching for man who fled traffic stop
According to authorities, Brandon Safford, 20, was arrested Wednesday and charged with...
Suspect arrested in shooting outside Augusta Circle K
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
According to authorities, Franklin, White, 60, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with...
Driver arrested in death of bicyclist on Olive Road

Latest News

An Evans High School senior, Ethan Franklin, 18, died on Jan. 27 due to a medical complication.
‘Most selfless person’: Community remembers life of 18-year-old
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Jury clears Musk of wrongdoing related to 2018 Tesla tweets
Parent and child holding hands.
S.C. legislation could reward foster care by relatives
S.C. proposal could shift more foster care to relatives
Florida police say they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since...
Police nab kidnap suspect, find missing children after nearly yearlong search