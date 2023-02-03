Submit Photos/Videos
Have you seen this missing 13-year-old in Richmond County?

By Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies need the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Tristan Christopher Gibb was last seen around 9 a.m. on the 900 block of Beman Street. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray shirt, and blue jeans.

Officials describe him as being five feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes,

If anyone has information about Gibb, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

