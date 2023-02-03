Give Kids A Smile Program returns to local elementary school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Give Kids A Smile Program has returned to a local elementary school.

Students in Augusta University’s Dental Hygiene Program visited A. Brian Merry Elementary School teaches students about nutrition and how to properly take care of their teeth with hands-on activities.

Kandyce A’See, an associate professor of dental hygiene at Augusta University, says, “Our dental hygiene students took the time to find grade level, hands-on activities that they can spend time doing to make them understand how outside factors affect their teeth and how they can take care of them to prevent cavities and gum disease.

Brandi Jones and Stephanie C. Mack, principal, and counselor, stated, “We want to harness and foster self-care and teach the children how to take care of themselves, good nutrition, best practices for dental hygiene wellness and just a variety of things for their growth and development.”

Leaders with Augusta University say this is something they would like to continue, and hope to bring students back to the Dental College for free cleanings and other things in the future.

