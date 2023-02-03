Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Give Kids A Smile Program returns to local elementary school

Students in Augusta University’s Dental Hygiene Program visited A. Brian Merry Elementary...
Students in Augusta University’s Dental Hygiene Program visited A. Brian Merry Elementary School to teach students about nutrition and how to properly take care of their teeth with hands on activities.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Give Kids A Smile Program has returned to a local elementary school.

Students in Augusta University’s Dental Hygiene Program visited A. Brian Merry Elementary School teaches students about nutrition and how to properly take care of their teeth with hands-on activities.

Kandyce A’See, an associate professor of dental hygiene at Augusta University, says, “Our dental hygiene students took the time to find grade level, hands-on activities that they can spend time doing to make them understand how outside factors affect their teeth and how they can take care of them to prevent cavities and gum disease.

MORE | Aiken County schools ramp up recruiting efforts with hiring fair

Brandi Jones and Stephanie C. Mack, principal, and counselor, stated, “We want to harness and foster self-care and teach the children how to take care of themselves, good nutrition, best practices for dental hygiene wellness and just a variety of things for their growth and development.”

Leaders with Augusta University say this is something they would like to continue, and hope to bring students back to the Dental College for free cleanings and other things in the future.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead on Feb. 2, 2023, at the Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road.
Coroner identifies man found dead in Augusta motel room
Richard Dahlheimer, 42.
Columbia County deputies searching for man who fled traffic stop
According to authorities, Brandon Safford, 20, was arrested Wednesday and charged with...
Suspect arrested in shooting outside Augusta Circle K
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
According to authorities, Franklin, White, 60, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with...
Driver arrested in death of bicyclist on Olive Road

Latest News

You can bring your own lock or pre-order a lock from the county by Feb. 6.
Lock in your love at this unique event at Savannah Rapids Park
Augusta celebrates Transit Equity Day, but riders and officials say change is needed.
Transit Equity Day to highlight strides as well as needs
Sen. Jon Ossoff in Thomson
Ossoff announces funds to fix flooding woes in Thomson
Feb. 4 is World Cancer Day, but the Georgia Cancer Center got a head start on Friday.
Georgia Cancer Center spreads awareness, information at World Cancer Day event