‘From the front door to the backyard,’ show highlights your options

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Springtime will be here before we know it, and the Home and Garden Show is back in downtown Augusta.

It’s taking place at the Augusta Convention Center. So if you’re looking to do any kind of home project, odds are there will be some help for you.

“From the front door to the backyard … everything in between. … . We have mowers, something you don’t expect to find. We’ve got sheds and sunrooms, outdoor living and we’ve even got cookware, rum cakes, pet products. So we’ve pretty much covered the whole gambit from the inside to the outside to everything in between,” said Pam Rogers, show manager.

In addition to booths, there will be sessions on topics from interior design to landscaping.

Doors open at 10 a.m. Saturday, and the event is free.

