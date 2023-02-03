Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies this evening into tonight with cold temperatures expected. Overnight lows will drop to the mid and upper 20s heading into early Saturday. Winds will be light out of the north-northeast.

It will be chilly this weekend with morning lows Saturday in the mid-20s. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be light out of the east below 10 mph. Skies will stay sunny Saturday, but more clouds will move in Saturday night and stick around most of Sunday.

Morning lows Sunday will be near freezing in the low 30s. Afternoon highs Sunday will be seasonal near 60. An isolated shower is possible Sunday as an area of low pressure moves up the east coast, but most of the CSRA should stay dry. Winds will be out of the northwest generally less than 10 mph.

Temperatures will warm back up into the 60s Monday with sunshine returning to the region. The temps will continue to climb as we head into the middle of next week with afternoon highs likely to be near 70 Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Our next chance for rain will likely hold out until we get to next Thursday. Keep it here for updates.

Look up tonight at 6:44 PM to get a view of the International Space Station over the CSRA. (WRDW)

